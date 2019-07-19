New Hampshire residents open wallets for Buttigieg, Sanders, and Warren

In the most recent fund-raising quarter, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads the field in donations from New Hampshire, raising $68,139 in the period from April 1 to June 30.

So how about when first-in-the-nation primary state residents put their money where their mouth is? According to online records, New Hampshire residents gave to presidential candidates in a pattern that somewhat echoes what donors gave nationally to the campaigns.

New Hampshire voters are known for having uniquely close access to presidential candidates, allowing them to talk with the White House contenders — or in some cases, at them.

Behind Buttigieg were Senator Bernie Sanders, who raised $46,413, Senator Elizabeth Warren with $41,203, former vice president Joe Biden, who raised $40,537, and Senator Kamala Harris with $20,540, according to online records from the Federal Election Commission.

The other Democratic candidates each raised less than $10,000 from residents of the state last quarter.

The two other White House hopefuls from Mass., Representative Seth Moulton, a Salem Democrat, and former governor William Weld, a Republican, raised $1,724 and $6,100 last quarter, respectively, from donors in New Hampshire.

The fundraising numbers there are consistent with campaign hauls on the national level. Buttigieg leads all candidates during the second quarter, pulling in $24.9 million, while Biden came in second with $22 million. Rounding out the top five were Warren with $19.1 million, Sanders with $18 million, and Harris with $11.8 million.

President Trump’s re-election committee raised $17,824 in N.H. last quarter, part of his $105 million haul that includes donations from his committee and the Republican National Committee.

Buttigieg was also the top fundraiser in Massachusetts, picking up more than $1.1 million from state residents, according to online records. Behind him in the state were Warren with $807,020, Biden with $591,049, and Moulton with $571,888, according to the FEC.

Weld raised $142,600 in Mass. last quarter.

What’s more, all five of the top fund-raisers in New Hampshire are also in the top five of a recent poll of the state. A University of New Hampshire Survey Center/CNN poll released Tuesday showed Biden with 24 percent, and Sanders and Warren in tow, tied at 19 percent. Buttigieg comes in fourth with 10 percent and Harris in fifth with 9 percent.

Aidan Ryan can be reached at aidan.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AidanRyanNH.