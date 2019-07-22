Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky welcome third child

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband Marc Mezvinsky welcomed a son Monday, making the Clinton-Mezvinsky household now a party of five.

Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky joins Charlotte, 4, and Aidan, 3, as an heir to the Clinton dynasty. Announcing her pregnancy in January, Clinton tweeted that her husband Marc, a hedge-fund manager, ‘‘loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!’’

Jasper’s famous grandmother, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, also shared the happy news via Twitter, writing that she and her husband Bill, the former president of the United States, were ‘‘so thrilled’’ about their family’s growing tree.