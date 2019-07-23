What to watch during Robert Mueller’s hearing on Wednesday

Mueller is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee at 8:30 a.m., followed by a second hearing before the House Intelligence Committee at 12 p.m. The Globe will livestream the proceedings and also provide live updates and analysis.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is expected to appear before two House committees on Wednesday in a set of highly anticipated hearings on the findings of his yearslong investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Watch for Democrats to ask Mueller to describe key portions of his report

Democrats are hoping that the American public will more fully absorb the findings of the report if they see Mueller talking about key points live and in person.

Advertisement

Or, as one Capitol Hill Democrat told NBC, “not everybody is reading the book, but people will watch the movie.”

Does this sound slightly condescending? Sure. But are they wrong? Not necessarily.

After Robert Mueller’s press conference in May, at least three members of the Democratic presidential primary field came out in favor of impeachment, citing the press conference as an impetus.

The issue also can be summed up with a quote from a Michigan resident who attended a May town hall hosted by US Representative Justin Amash, then a Republican, who had recently come out in favor of starting impeachment proceedings.

“I was surprised to hear there was anything negative in the Mueller report at all about President Trump. I hadn’t heard that before,” Cathy Garnaat said, according to NBC News. “I’ve mainly listened to conservative news and I hadn’t heard anything negative about that report and President Trump has been exonerated.”

Democrats are expected to try and glean more from Mueller on the issue of obstruction

When Attorney General William Barr released his four-page summary of the Mueller report, he made his own determination not to bring charges of obstruction of justice against Trump after Mueller’s report declined to make a prosecutorial judgement one way or the other.

Advertisement

But what Barr didn’t emphasize is that Mueller’s team felt strongly that a sitting president could not be indicted by the Justice Department, and that the power to hold a president accountable lies elsewhere.

In his press conference, Mueller spelled this out even more plainly: He said the Constitution “requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing.”

The Constitution does outline such a process, and that’s why so many Democrats read the Mueller report as an impeachment referral. Expect Democrats on the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees to press Mueller to make this point more directly.

Watch for Republicans to push Mueller on all of the things Trump has been tweeting about

Trump obviously won’t be in the room during Mueller’s testimony, but his voice will be heard loud and clear nonetheless.

Trump has tweeted about the origins of the Mueller report dozens of times, if not hundreds. He has mentioned former FBI agents Lisa Page and Peter Strzok more than 50 times on Twitter over the last couple of years, and this week specifically called for lawmakers to question Mueller about the two former FBI investigators, who were removed from Mueller’s team after the discovery of anti-Trump text messages.

Republicans on the House committees who will question Mueller already have promised to focus on the origins of the Mueller investigation.

‘‘There’s going to be a lot of questions for what he did say, what he didn’t say, and how this thing started,’’ Representative Doug Collins, a Georgia Republican, told the Associated Press, referring to Mueller.

Advertisement

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that he is ‘‘not going to be watching Mueller’’ and said Democrats running the hearing were ‘‘wasting their time.’’

But Trump is known to be an avid watch of cable news, and most news stations have said they’ll carry the hearing in full.

Mueller is not expected to reveal new information about the Russia investigation

Here’s one thing you may not need to watch for: new revelations about the Russia probe. Mueller made himself crystal clear during his May press conference: he would not offer new findings or analysis on the Russia investigation if called to testify before Congress.

“Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report. It contains our findings and analysis and the reasons for the decisions we made. We chose those words carefully, and the work speaks for itself,” he said. “And the report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.”

A Department of Justice official has gone as far as to issue a letter to the former special counsel, directing him not to speak about redacted material from his report — including material pertaining to pending criminal prosecutions, ‘‘uncharged third-parties,’’ and ‘‘executive privilege,’’ such as ‘‘presidential communications privileges.’’

The letter is entirely in line with what Mueller already has said — but it gives Mueller a formal directive to point to if he faces questions he does not want to answer.

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.