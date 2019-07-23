Trump falsely claims in speech that Constitution gives him ‘the right to do whatever I want’

Donald Trump believes being president means he has the right to do what whatever he wants. That’s the message he delivered — not for the first time — on Tuesday while addressing a crowd of teenagers and young adults at the Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit in Washington.

There are numerous viral video clips from Trump’s 80-minute speech at the conference, but one of the most interesting bits came as he discussed Article II of the U.S. Constitution, which describes the powers of the president.

‘‘Then, I have an Article II, where I have to the right to do whatever I want as president,’’ he said. ‘‘But, I don’t even talk about that.’’