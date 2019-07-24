Missed this morning’s Mueller hearing? Here’s a guide to what happened so far

If you are just checking in during your lunch break, here is a guide.

The hearing of the House Judiciary Committee wrapped up around midday, and the next hearing, of the House Intelligence Committee, is being held Wednesday afternoon. In addition to Mueller, the second hearing is expected to feature his top deputy, Aaron Zebley.

We’ve passed the halfway point between the two US House committee hearings featuring former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Q: Was there a major moment?

A: Not really. There was no moment that made people gasp or blow up on social media. For all the hype that history would be made today, well, so far this hasn’t happened in a big way. Mueller stuck to the report and there was no gotcha moment.

Q: No highlights at all?

A: The moment that will probably be repeated on the evening and cable news shows was Mueller’s assertion that his report did not exonerate the president. Yes, Mueller wrote that, but here he said it on television. And it is at total odds to how Attorney General William Barr originally characterized the 446-page report before it was released.

Mueller also said that, theoretically, Trump could be charged with a crime once he left office.

Q: So far, is it more or less likely the president will be impeached based on what was said today?

A: Probably less likely. As it stands, a majority of House Democrats don’t support impeachment, and it is hard to see how that would change after what was said this morning. But saying it is just the same is missing a bigger point: Yesterday, Democrats could hold hope that this morning could have been a big deal. But now, they only have two more hours of opportunity. It is hard to imagine how Mueller is going to come back for more questioning.

Q: What did Democrats try to do?

A: They had an organized effort to read parts of the Mueller report, section by section. They wanted to make a movie out of the special counsel’s report; however, Mueller repeatedly refused to read the report himself.

Q: What did Republicans try to do?

A: They used their time to attack Mueller and his report, and to suggest this was all about politics and impeachment.

Q: How did Mueller do?

A: There was a lot of criticism online that he was not on his game and not answering questions, but here is the thing: Unlike members of Congress, he was under oath, and he isn’t running for office. He doesn’t have to be entertaining. He wanted his report to speak for itself, and for the most part, he stuck to that.

Q: Any fun facts?

A: Sure. CBS News counted that Mueller offered one-word answers 110 times.