Pelosi again addresses impeachment questions after Mueller testimony

Pelosi said a ‘‘cone of silence’’ from the White House that’s not providing documents and witness testimony ‘‘will not prevent us from going forward.’’ She added, ‘‘In fact, it’s even more grounds to go forward.’’

Pelosi made the comments to reporters after former special counsel Robert Mueller testified to two House committees that his report on 2016 Russian election interference not exonerate Trump.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made some of her strongest comments yet about the House possibly proceeding with impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Pelosi told reporters she wants ‘‘the strongest possible hand’’ by continuing the House’s court actions aimed at forcing White House cooperation.

She said the stronger the House’s case, ‘‘the worse the Senate will look for letting the president off the hook’’ if there’s an impeachment trial.

Meanwhile, House Republicans said Mueller’s testimony uncovered no meaningful new information and that it’s time to move on.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that ‘‘this should be the end of the chapter that we put America through.’’

The former special counsel testified before two Democratic-led committees that his two-year probe into Russian election interference did not exonerate Trump on obstruction. The report described in detail 11 instances of potential obstruction, including Trump’s attempts to restrain the investigation and have Mueller removed as special counsel.

But Republicans say Mueller did not find guilt, either. McCarthy suggested that people think about what he calls ‘‘this poor president’’ and what he has gone through.

Ohio Republican Jim Jordan said, ‘‘It’s definitely time to move on.’’