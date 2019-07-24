scorecardresearch

Photos: Robert Mueller’s Capitol Hill testimony

Former special counsel Robert Mueller arrived to testify on Capitol Hill.
Former special counsel Robert Mueller arrived to testify on Capitol Hill. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)
Robert Mueller is sworn in before his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee hearing.
Robert Mueller is sworn in before his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
Robert Mueller arrived before testifying to the House Judiciary Committee.
Robert Mueller arrived before testifying to the House Judiciary Committee.(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Representative Jerrold Nadler.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Representative Jerrold Nadler. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
A protester (left) was removed as former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee.
A protester (left) was removed as former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Rep. Doug Collins asked questions to Robert Mueller.
Rep. Doug Collins asked questions to Robert Mueller.(Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)
Robert Mueller looked at documents as he testifies before Congress.
Robert Mueller looked at documents as he testifies before Congress.(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Robert Mueller stands as he was sworn in for his testimony.
Robert Mueller stands as he was sworn in for his testimony. (JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)