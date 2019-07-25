An eagle with golf clubs? Trump stands in front of altered presidential seal at speaking event

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it didn’t know that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be displayed at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.

Spokesman Judd Deere says officials ‘‘never saw the seal’’ before it was projected on a screen behind Trump as he was introduced at Turning Point USA’s teen summit on Tuesday. The real seal has a bald eagle clutching arrows in one set of talons and an olive branch in the other.