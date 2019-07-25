Ed Markey to call for Trump impeachment in Senate speech

Senator Ed Markey plans to call for the House to begin an impeachment inquiry in a Senate floor speech Thursday, a day after former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before a pair of House committees.

Markey will speak on the issue on the Senate floor at noon, according to his office. He is the second member of the Mass. congressional delegation to flip on impeachment in the wake of the Mueller testimony, after Representative Lori Trahan issued a statement in favor of beginning an inquiry on Wednesday.

More members of the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation have come out in favor of impeachment in recent months in the wake of Mueller’s investigation and subsequent congressional probes.