‘I respect him’: Mariano Rivera defends his support of President Trump in Fox News appearance

The former Yankees reliever, who hails from Panama, is a vocal evangelical Christian and a pro-Israel advocate, the piece states.

Rivera’s “Fox & Friends” appearance came after an article in The Daily Beast by Robert Silverman published Sunday excoriated him for his right-wing politics.

Mariano Rivera, the star Yankees pitcher who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, defended his support of President Trump and Israel on Fox News on Wednesday.

“And over the past three years, he’s also served at the pleasure of a racist president, taken part in thinly veiled propaganda on behalf of a far-right government in Israel, and gotten chummy with outright bigots and apocalyptic loons,” Silverman wrote.

When asked about the article during the interview Wednesday, “Fox & Friends” cohost Brian Kilmeade said Rivera hadn’t known about the piece until that day, and asked Rivera what he thought about the article.

“President Trump, to me, he was a friend of mine before he became the president,” Rivera replied. “So I mean, because he’s president, I will turn my back on him? No. I respect him. I respect what he does. I believe he’s doing the best for the United States of America.”

“So you are a Trump fan?” Kilmeade asked.

“I’m his friend,” Rivera replied. “When it comes to Israel, as a Christian — my savior, Jesus Christ, he is a Jew. So how am I going to turn my back and say I won’t support Israel?”

“So your message to the writer is?” Kilmeade asked.

“Hey, you have the power to say whatever you want to say. But that won’t change my position. That won’t change my belief,” Rivera replied.

Trump, for his part, has tweeted his own support of Rivera.

Congratulations to Mariano Rivera on unanimously being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame! Not only a great player but a great person. I am thankful for Mariano’s support of the Opioid Drug Abuse Commission and @FitnessGov. #EnterSandman #HOF2019💯 pic.twitter.com/reU1gKWHSQ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019

Rivera was the first unanimous Hall of Fame pick by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He pitched 19 seasons in the major leagues, all with the Yankees, and retired with 952 games finished — also a record.

A 13-time All-Star, Rivera helped the Yankees win five World Series titles and seven American League pennants. He led the AL in saves three times and finished with 40 or more saves nine times, a record he shares with Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman.

Red Sox fans might also remember him for something else: The biggest hit in Red Sox history was Bill Mueller’s game-tying single off Rivera in the ninth inning of Game 4 of the 2004 American League Championship Series against the Yankees. The Sox, facing elimination, won that game and went on to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals for the franchise’s first World Series championship since 1918.

