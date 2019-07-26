How to fold an American flag

Traditionally, an American flag should be folded into a triangle. This is not, however, mandated by the United States flag code, the federal laws governing the care and display of the nation’s flag by officials and civilians. Flag code simply says the flag must be stored in a way that will not cause damage. Still, the triangle fold has been widely accepted as the proper way to store the flag when it’s not flown, so if you’re looking to pack up your flag without upsetting the neighbors, here’s how to do it.

Who’s right, and what’s the correct way to fold the American flag?

Representative Seth Moulton and the GOP exchanged volleys this week over how to respectfully handle the American flag, with Moulton charging that the flag mailed to him by Republicans trying to send a political message was folded incorrectly.

Advertisement

The triangle fold involves first folding the flag in half lengthwise, twice, before beginning an incremental inward fold: Fold the lower right corner, farthest from the “union” (the white stars over the blue field) inward toward the opposite edge to create a triangle at the end. Then, take the outer point of that triangle and fold it inward to create a shorter rectangle. Fold that upper corner inward toward the lower edge, creating another triangle end, and fold that triangle inward again. Repeat this process until the union is reached.

Once you have reached the end, tuck the remaining part of the flag into the folds.

Got all that? If you’d benefit from a visual demonstration, watch the video below.

According to the American Legion, custom dictates that the red and white stripes should not be visible at all in a properly-folded flag, and the finished product should resemble a three-point hat, like the kind worn during the Revolutionary War.

Advertisement

Here are some more interesting facts about the flag code:

— There is a myth that the American flag cannot be flown in bad weather, but the flag code includes a provision that it’s acceptable as long as the flag is weather resistant.

— You can also fly the flag at night, as long as it is properly illuminated.

— You do not have to retire your flag if it has accidentally touched the ground, unless it has been damaged beyond repair.

— The flag code is specific in discussion of the flag design on consumer items. It forbids use of the flag as apparel, and even calls out things like flag napkins as inappropriate:

“It should not be embroidered on such articles as cushions or handkerchiefs and the like, printed or otherwise impressed on paper napkins or boxes or anything that is designed for temporary use and discard,” the code states.

However a 2008 congressional report was more forgiving in its assessment of patriotic napkins:

“It is important to remember that the Flag Code is intended as a guide to be followed on a purely voluntary basis to insure proper respect for the flag,” researchers wrote, arguing that it was unlikely such items would draw legal penalties.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.