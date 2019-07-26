The GOP tried to scold Democrats for not displaying ‘proper respect’ for the flag. There was just one problem

A Republican effort to scold Democratic leaders over respect for the American flag seemed to backfire Thursday when Representative Seth Moulton pointed out an apparent flaw in the plan.

The Republican National Committee has reportedly been mailing American flags to dozens of Democrats, accusing them in a letter of not displaying “proper respect and handling” of the American flag. Copies of the US flag code, which outlines the proper display, handling, and storage of the flag, were included for good measure.

There was just one problem: The flag shipped to Moulton, a Marine veteran, was not folded into the traditional triangle.