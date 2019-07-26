The GOP tried to scold Democrats for not displaying ‘proper respect’ for the flag. There was just one problem
A Republican effort to scold Democratic leaders over respect for the American flag seemed to backfire Thursday when Representative Seth Moulton pointed out an apparent flaw in the plan.
The Republican National Committee has reportedly been mailing American flags to dozens of Democrats, accusing them in a letter of not displaying “proper respect and handling” of the American flag. Copies of the US flag code, which outlines the proper display, handling, and storage of the flag, were included for good measure.
There was just one problem: The flag shipped to Moulton, a Marine veteran, was not folded into the traditional triangle.
“Hey, @GOP thank you for mailing me the flag and a copy of the flag code,” Moulton wrote on Twitter. “Next time, show some respect and fold it properly.”
Flags are traditionally folded 13 times into a triangle shape, with each fold carrying a specific meaning.
Technically, however, the folded triangle is not written into the US flag code, which simply stipulates that the flag should never be stored “in such a manner as to permit it to be easily torn, soiled, or damaged in any way.”
Still, the Republican National Committee tried to blame the error on the Democrats, replying to Moulton in a tweet that it bought the flags from the US House.
Republicans have condemned several flag-related incidents in recent weeks, most notably when protesters in Colorado tore down American flags from an ICE detention center and replaced one with a Mexican flag.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.