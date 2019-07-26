Trump threatens France with ‘reciprocal action’ for digital tax

French President Emmanuel Macron signed into law a 3% tax on the revenue of technology giants like Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.

“If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA,” Trump said in a tweet on Friday. “We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly.”

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump threatened France with “substantial reciprocal action” over plans for a new digital tax that affects U.S. technology companies.

The tax affects companies with at least 750 million euros ($845 million) in global revenue and digital sales of 25 million euros in France. About 30 businesses would be affected; while most of them are American, the list also includes Chinese, German, British and even French firms.

Advertisement

Trump’s tweet referred to his preference for American wine over French wine. Trump last month promised to do “something” about French wine that he said is allowed into the U.S. virtually tariff-free while France imposes duties on U.S. wine, calling the arrangement unfair.

France hasn’t backed off from its planned digital tax even after the U.S. suggested it may use trade tools against the levy.

The U.S. has said it will examine whether the tax would hurt its tech firms, using the so-called 301 investigation, the same tool Trump deployed to impose tariffs on Chinese goods because of the country’s alleged theft of intellectual property.