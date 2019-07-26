Warren’s campaign receives 1 million donations, hitting milestone

The milestone further solidifies Warren’s standing as a top fundraiser after a slow first three months in the presidential race, during which she raised just $6 million. Despite having sworn off private fundraisers, Warren raised $19.2 million in the second quarter, placing her behind only Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and former Vice President Joe Biden during that period.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has received 1 million donations to her campaign for president, her team announced Friday, making her the only Democratic candidate aside from Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont to reach that threshold so far in the 2020 cycle.

In an email the campaign sent to supporters about the accomplishment, Warren’s campaign manager, Roger Lau, affirmed the wisdom of running what he called a “100 percent people-powered campaign” reliant on grassroots support.

“This is exciting proof of the momentum that we see on the ground across the country,” he wrote. “Powerful special interests and other campaigns are watching to see how ready we are to fight for big, structural change. And by hitting this first milestone, you’re helping to show them that change is coming sooner than they think.”

Sanders announced that he had crossed the million-donation threshold in April, and his campaign said it had collected 2 million donations by July 11.

Attracting small donations from a large number of individuals has taken on even greater importance this cycle as the Democratic National Committee has made grassroots fundraising a qualification standard for the debates. To earn a spot on the debate stage in September, candidates must have received donations from at least 130,000 unique contributors, a bar that, as of Friday morning, only eight of the 24 candidates have met, according to a New York Times analysis.

Warren’s campaign did not specify how many individuals had made donations this cycle, only that 1 million donations were made overall. Donors can make multiple contributions over the course of the campaign.

Warren will be onstage next to Sanders in the Democratic primary debate next week. The two candidates, the leading progressives in the field, debated on separate nights last month.