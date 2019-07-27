Both Representatives from New Hampshire call for impeachment inquiry against Trump

“I believe it is the role of Congress to investigate, with our resources and constitutional powers, the conduct of President Trump, both during the 2016 election and his actions in response to investigations of Russia’s meddling in our election,” Kuster said in a statement released by her office .

“After weeks of careful consideration and countless conversations with my constituents, I believe it’s imperative that Congress continues its oversight work by opening an impeachment inquiry,” Pappas said in a video statement .

On Friday, New Hampshire Representatives Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas issued statements calling for impeachment proceedings to begin against President Trump.

Pappas and Kuster represent New Hampshire’s first and second congressional districts, respectively.

The two New Hampshire Democrats join a growing number of House members who want to start impeachment proceedings, bringing the total number of supporters to 98 out of the 235-member caucus.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has so far resisted calls for an inquiry, saying the issue could be too divisive for the country.

Kuster and Pappas join eight members of the Massachusetts’ delegation in their support of opening an inquiry. New Hampshire Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan have not called for impeachment.

In his statement, Pappas said “we have an obligation to our constitution and our constituents to fully examine potential misconduct by the president and efforts to cover up those misdeeds and obstruct justice.”

“We must allow all the facts to come to light in an open and transparent manner.”

In her statement, Kuster outlined four points behind her decision to support an impeachment inquiry: Russian interference in the 2016 election, President Trump’s denial of that interference, evidence of Trump’s obstruction, and the future of democracy.

“It is also critically important to investigate why President Trump has continually supported President Putin and downplayed the significance of the sweeping and systemic efforts of Russia to interfere with our elections, including whether President Trump is motivated by foreign financial ties or personal interests,” Kuster said.

Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson