Conn. senator says he’ll unfollow Trump on Twitter because he ‘regularly ruins’ his day

Trump’s tweets are the ‘‘most hate-filled, racist, and demeaning’’ of the accounts he follows, Murphy tweeted, adding that it ‘‘regularly ruins’’ his day.

The president hasn’t responded to Murphy.

Trump earlier this month tweeted that four prominent Democratic congresswomen of color who regularly disagree with him should ‘‘go back’’ to their homelands. Three of the four, Representative Ayanna Pressley of Boston, were born in the US; the other is a longtime US citizen.

Trump also called House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings’s majority black Baltimore-area district a ‘‘disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.’’