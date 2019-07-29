The second round of Democratic debates: How to watch, and who is participating

Here’s how to watch the debates and a look at who is participating:

Barely a month has passed since the first set of Democratic debates, and round two has arrived. CNN is broadcasting two nights of Democratic primary debates this week from Detroit, and there are a few changes from the first set NBC hosted in June.

The debates will air Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday, July 31, at 8 p.m.

Television

The debates will air on CNN this time around.

Online

CNN will air the debates exclusively on its own platforms, including CNN.com and its mobile apps. Unlike the June event, the July debates will not be streamed on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter.

Don’t have a cable subscription? Don’t fret: Users will be able to watch the stream online from CNN for free without a cable provider login.

Who is participating?

Nineteen out of the 20 participants in the June debates will be participating again in July. The exception? Representative Eric Swalwell, who dropped out of the race, will be replaced by Montana Governor Steve Bullock. Representative Seth Moulton again did not qualify to appear onstage.

On Tuesday night, the lineup is as follows: Bullock, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Representative John Delaney, Governor John Hickenlooper, Senator Amy Klobuchar, former representative Beto O’Rourke, Representative Tim Ryan, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Marianne Williamson.

On Wednesday, the lineup will be: Senator Michael Bennet, former vice president Joe Biden, Senator Cory Booker, former Obama official Julian Castro, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Kamala Harris, Governor Jay Inslee, and Andrew Yang.

CNN’s Dana Bash, Don Lemon, and Jake Tapper will moderate.

What is the format?

Unlike the June debates, CNN will allow each candidate to give an opening statement. According to the network, the candidates will get one minute to answer a question, and 30 seconds for rebuttals. Candidates will also get 30 seconds if they are attacked by name. All candidates will be allowed a closing statement. While NBC’s debates featured questions that required candidates to raise their hands, leading to some confusion at times, CNN says it will not do this. Finally, there will be time penalties for any candidates that consistently interrupt others.

