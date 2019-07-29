Warren proposes major overhaul of US trade system to focus on workers and the environment, not corporations

“We need to completely transform our approach to trade. America enters into trade negotiations with enormous leverage because America is the world’s most attractive market,” Warren wrote in a post on the Medium website . “We will engage in international trade — but on our terms and only when it benefits American families.”

The proposals from the Democratic presidential candidate would set preconditions for future deals but also apply to existing ones, effectively requiring the renegotiation of major trade agreements.

Calling the process of negotiating international trade deals “obviously corrupt,” Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday proposed a sweeping overhaul of American trade policy that would put labor and human rights, along with consumer and environmental protections ahead of the needs of big corporations .

Warren called the extensive plan the third plank of her “economic patriotism” agenda. She released it ahead of a town hall meeting Monday night in Ohio, a state that saw devastating job losses after largely bipartisan free trade agreements incentivized major companies to move operations overseas. The proposal is the latest in a series of highly detailed plans that Warren says she’ll work to enact if elected president, and builds off earlier economic proposals designed in part to help lure Midwestern voters who supported President Trump in 2016.

Warren proposes a set of benchmarks a country must meet before it can even be considered as a trading partner, ones she acknowledeged were so tough that the United States itself doesn’t currently meet them.

A country would have to enforce labor standards set by the International Labor Organization, meet certain human rights and religious freedom benchmarks, work to combat human trafficking, sign the Paris Climate agreement, stop subsidizing fossil fuels, ratify and honor anti-corruption and anti-tax evasion treaties, and refrain from certain practices related to currency manipulation.

“Shamefully, America itself does not meet many of these labor and environmental standards today. I am committed to fixing that as President,” Warren wrote.

In areas like labor protection, carbon emissions, drug prices, food inspection, and more, Warren’s would set tougher measures in her trade agreements. For instance, if companies try to move operations to countries with low carbon emissions standards, Warren’s trade deals would impose taxes on goods produced by those companies “to equalize the costs borne by companies playing by the rules.”

She also proposed ensuring that rules that require the federal government to purchase American-made goods are enshrined in trade agreements.

Her plan would seek to lower the cost of prescription drugs by stopping the practice of pushing trade partners to agree to lengthy “market exclusivity” periods for US pharmaceutical companies. Warren said those provisions in trade deals allow drugmakers to avoid competition from generic drugs, which keeps prices high abroad and in the United States.

Warren’s plan would also overhaul current trade negotiation practices in an effort to make the process more transparent and favorable to American workers.

She argues that trade negotiations are conducted by federal officials influenced by commissions dominated by corporate interests, and deal terms are not made public until very late in the negotiating process. The existing arrangement allows industry groups to influence the process unchecked, putting the interests of major companies ahead of workers and consumers.

The Cambridge Democrat is proposing to open up the negotiations to the public, requiring the draft proposals to be published regularly. Warren also proposed adding more labor, environmental, and consumer representatives to the commissions that advise federal negotiators.

In addition, Warren wants more attention drawn to the effect that trade deals have on specific areas of the country, a point underscored by her decision to visit Toledo, Ohio Monday. Warren’s plan would require regional analysis of a trade deal’s effects and slow down a deal’s approval in Congress unless it is shown to be beneficial to every region of the United States.

Warren’s overhauls to enforcement of trade agreements would require the US to renegotiate several trade deals to remove a provision that allows corporations to challenge consumer and worker protection laws in other countries outside of the court system.

She cited an example of a French company seeking compensation from Egypt for increased labor costs after Egypt passed an increase to its minimum wage. The company, Veolia, ultimately lost its case, but Warren argued in the Medium post that such challenges can have a chilling effect on other countries considering similar laws.

Opposition to free trade agreements, once considered a far-left stance, has now become more common among Democrats running for president. President Trump also made trade a major issue in the 2016 election and has started trade wars with China and other nations as part of an effort to renegotiate international agreements.

In the Medium post, Warren called Trump’s trade efforts “haphazard” and “ultimately corporate-friendly.”

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.