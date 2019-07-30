Cardi B teases sit-down with Bernie Sanders in new Instagram post

“Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country,” she wrote. “Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.”

The popular rapper is continuing her support of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, posting a photo of her interviewing the Vermont senator on Instagram Monday night.

The pair apparently sat down to chat in Detroit, where Sanders is prepared to take part in the second round of the Democratic primary debates on Tuesday night.

Sanders told CNN Monday that he and the pop star teamed up to film a political message aimed at encouraging young people — a core base for Sanders — to vote.

Advertisement

“The future of America depends on young people,” Sanders told CNN. “They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”

In her post, Cardi B said that she crowdsourced questions from her fans to ask Democratic candidates, “and selected the most popular questions to get answered.”

“Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all,” she said, hinting at answers to come in the future. (It wasn’t immediately clear when the answers will be shared.)

Sanders told CNN that he and Cardi B chatted about issues like student debt, the minimum wage, and climate change. The video was formed at a nail salon in Detroit owned by two African-American women, according to CNN.

Although the video collaboration is a first for the pair, the two have been mutual admirers for quite a while. Cardi B has been an avid supporter of Sanders since the 2016 election, and continues to make her opinions known.

I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

Meanwhile, Sanders told Jimmy Kimmel last week that he was “delighted” that Cardi B was a supporter, and that he’s spoken on the phone with her several times.

Advertisement

“She is really smart, and she is deeply concerned about what is happening,” Sanders said. “She comes from a humble background and knows what it’s like to live in poverty, to struggle, and she wants to make sure that we can improve life for people in this country.”