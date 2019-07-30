Warren lands endorsement of Representative Katherine Clark and others

The campaign also said it had the support of Representatives Raúl Grijalva of Arizona, the former chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus who endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders in 2016, Andy Levin of Michigan, and Deb Haaland of New Mexico, who is one of the first Native American women elected to Congress.

““She’s shaping the Democratic party with her plans to root out corruption, address the student debt crisis and sky-high child care costs, and tackle climate change head-on,” Clark said.

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign on Tuesday announced several new endorsements, including from Congresswoman Katherine Clark, a Melrose Democrat and a member of the House leadership team.

“Elizabeth has been a great friend to me and a great partner for Indian Country,” said Haaland, who also defended Warren last fall when her decision to take a DNA test to prove her claims of Native American heritage ignited months of controversy.

The new endorsements came hours before Warren was set to face Sanders and eight other Democrats on stage in Detroit for the second round of Democratic debates.

Clark joins several other members of the Massachusetts delegation who already have announced their support for Warren, including Representatives Joe Kennedy, Jim McGovern, and Lori Trahan, as well as Senator Ed Markey.

Other members of the delegation have thrown their backing elsewhere. Representative Stephen Lynch has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, and Representative Seth Moulton is running for president himself.

Representative Ayanna Pressley has yet to declare her support in the primary. Her endorsement is likely to be prized because of her considerable social media reach and influence among progressive Democrats as a member of the so-called Squad.

Warren’s campaign has picked up in polling in recent months, although she lags behind other top candidates in endorsements. According to Politico, Biden has 19 endorsements from governors and Congressional lawmakers, California Senator Kamala Harris has 14, and Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey has 13.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter@jessbidgood