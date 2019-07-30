Four of the top moments from the Democratic debate

The split among the Democratic party between moderates and the left wing was drawn at times with sharp words during Tuesday’s presidential debate. Discussion of health care, climate, and immigration frequently became a battle between a liberal faction led by Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and moderates like former representative John Delaney and congressman Tim Ryan.

As health care dominated the beginning of the debate, Congressman Tim Ryan suggested Senator Bernie Sanders was not able to deliver on the specifics of his Medicare for All bill. As Sanders talked about coverage for things like eyeglasses and dentistry, Ryan interjected, “But you don’t know that, Bernie.”

Advertisement

A perturbed Sanders shot back: “I do know! I wrote the damn bill!”

Warren hits back over the feasibility of her ideas

Moderate Democrats hit the liberal wing of the party over and over on the practicality of their plans. When Representative John Delaney went on an extended riff on collaboration with business and focus on the economy, Warren seemed to have had enough.

“I don’t understand why anybody goes through all the trouble of running for president of the United States, just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” Warren said. “Our biggest problem in Washington is corruption. It is giant corporations that have taken our government and are holding it by the throat. And we need to have the courage to fight back against that.”

Buttigieg talks about the war in Afghanistan

Buttigieg, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, pledged to withdraw US troops from the country in his first year and office, and put the length of the nearly 20-year-old war in stark terms.

“I thought I was turning out the lights years ago. Every time I see news about somebody killed in Aghanistan, I think about what it was like to hear an explosion over there and wonder whether it was sombody that I served with, somebody that I knew: A friend, a roommate, a colleague. We’re pretty close to the day when we will wake up to the news of a casualty in Afhghanistan who was not born on 9/11,” Buttigieg said.

Advertisement

“I was sent into that war by a congressional authorization as well as a president. And we need to talk not only about the need for a president committed to ending endless war, but the fact that Congress has been asleep at the switch. And on my watch, I will propose that any authorization on the use of military force have a 3 year sunset, and have to be renewed. Because if men and women in the military have the courage to go serve, members of Congress ought to have to summon the courage to vote on whether they ought to be there.”

Buttigieg says he will withdraw all US service members from Afghanistan within the first year of his presidency if he is elected #DemDebate https://t.co/OWYy8mgjwW pic.twitter.com/ojFypwoPl3 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 31, 2019

Marianne Williamson talks about reparations

Williamson gave full throated support for providing monetary compensation for generations of forced enslavement of African Americans in the United States. Chafing at the description of reparations as “financial assistance,” Williamson argued reparations are “payment of a debt that is owed” and laid out her reasoning for proposing $200 to $500 billion for such a fund.

“We don’t need another commission to look at evidence,” Williamson said. “We need to recognize that when it comes to the economic gap for blacks and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with. That great injustice has to do with the fact that there was 250 years of slavery, followed by 100 years of domestic terrorism.”

Advertisement

She continued: “If you did the math of the 40 acres and a mule, given that there was four to five million slaves at the end of the Civil War. . .and they were all promised 40 acres and a mule for every family of four, if you did the math today it would be trillions of dollars. And I believe that anything less than $100 billion is an insult. And I believe the $200 to $500 billion is politically feasible today because so many Americans realize there is an injustice that continues to form a toxicity underneath the surface, an emotional turbulence that only reparations will solve.”