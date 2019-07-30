Half of American voters view Trump as a racist, a new poll finds

The poll comes after weeks of increasingly harsh rhetoric on race from the president, who has suggested that four minority Democratic members of Congress should go back where they came from and called majority black congressional district of Representative Elijah Cummings in Baltimore a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

The survey also found little appetite for impeaching the president, with 60% saying that Congress shouldn’t begin proceedings.

(Bloomberg) -- Half of American voters believe that President Donald Trump is a racist, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

The poll found 51% of voters believe Trump is a racist, up 2 percentage points from the last time Quinnipiac asked the question a year ago. That’s within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points .

Among the demographic groups most likely to believe Trump is racist were African Americans (80%), those without a religious affiliation (63%), women (59%), Hispanics (55%), college-educated whites (54%) and those under 35 (53%).

The poll was conducted July 25-28, after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony in Congress. Thirty-one percent of voters thought the Mueller report cleared Trump of all wrongdoing. That’s down from shortly after the report was released, when 38% said it cleared the president.

Biden Touts Endorsement From Iowa Heavy Hitter

Front-runner Joe Biden might be focused on preparing for Wednesday night’s debate in one state that’s critical to Democrats’ road to 2020 victory, but his campaign is looking ahead to another that could make or break his bid for the nomination.

Biden’s campaign announced Tuesday morning that Iowa’s longest-serving congressman -- former Representative Neal Smith -- has endorsed the former vice president.

Smith, who represented a Des Moines-area district for 36 years, retired from Congress in 1995. He is 99.

That fact could cut both ways for Biden, who has tried to make his deep Washington ties and wealth of policy experience an asset while deflecting claims that his septuagenarian status and decades on Capitol Hill render him out of touch with today’s voters. There have been news reports of officials in important electoral states like South Carolina defecting from Biden to other candidates.

The timing of the announcement underscores the degree to which Biden’s campaign recognizes that a strong showing in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation voting in February is essential. Biden’s poor performance in the Hawkeye State in 2008 spelled the end of his presidential ambitions that year. He dropped out of the race after wining less than 1% of the vote. -- Kathleen Hunter

Coming Up This Week:

Twenty candidates will be in Detroit for the second round of Democratic debates on Tuesday and Wednesday.

