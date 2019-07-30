More than 900 children split from families at border since 2018 court order, ACLU says

SAN DIEGO (AP) — More than 900 children have been separated from their families at the border since a judge ordered that the practice be sharply curtailed, the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday.

The group said 911 children had been separated from their families from June 28, 2018, to June 29 of this year. They include 678 whose parents faced allegations of criminal conduct. Other reasons include alleged gang affiliation, unfitness or child safety concerns, ‘‘unverified familial relationship’’ or parent illness.

About one of every five children separated is under 5 years old, including babies.