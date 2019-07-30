President Trump plans first N.H. rally of 2020 election cycle

President Trump will host a rally in Manchester next month in his first campaign visit to New Hampshire since 2016.

The Trump campaign announced the Aug. 15 stop in an e-mail to supporters Tuesday afternoon, just hours before a Democratic presidential primary debate.

The New Hampshire rally comes after a recent incident at a North Carolina rally where Trump’s supporters began chanting “send her back” as the president bashed Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. The chant was in reference to Trump’s racist tweets this month that suggested four Democratic lawmakers of color should “go back” to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”