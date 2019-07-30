President Trump plans first N.H. rally of 2020 election cycle
President Trump will host a rally in Manchester next month in his first campaign visit to New Hampshire since 2016.
The Trump campaign announced the Aug. 15 stop in an e-mail to supporters Tuesday afternoon, just hours before a Democratic presidential primary debate.
The New Hampshire rally comes after a recent incident at a North Carolina rally where Trump’s supporters began chanting “send her back” as the president bashed Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. The chant was in reference to Trump’s racist tweets this month that suggested four Democratic lawmakers of color should “go back” to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
Though he officially filed for reelection at the start of his term, Trump only officially kicked off his campaign last month with a rally in Florida. In Manchester, he’ll return to SNHU Arena, the same site where he hosted a rally the night before the 2016 presidential election. He ultimately lost the Granite State’s four electoral votes to Hillary Clinton by a razor-thin margin.
Before heading to New Hampshire, Trump is scheduled to appear in Ohio on Thursday, the day after the second round of Democratic presidential primary debates wraps up.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.