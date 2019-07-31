Fact check: Democratic debate rhetoric under scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten more Democrats jousted on a Detroit stage Wednesday in what was probably the last of the traffic-jammed, double-barreled presidential debates.

A look at the veracity of their rhetoric as the contenders fought not only to stand out to primary voters but to stay in contention for the winnowed-down debates to come:

MICHAEL BENNET, senator from Colorado, in a message directed at President Donald Trump: ‘‘Kids belong in classrooms not cages.’’