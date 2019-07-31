Kirsten Gillibrand, Joe Biden spar over Biden’s 1980s stance on child care tax credit

“What did you mean when you said, when a woman works outside the home it’s resulting in, quote, ‘the deterioration of the family,” Gillibrand said, referencing the headline of the op-ed.

Gillibrand used an op-ed written by Biden from that time period explaining his stance to suggest he was not supportive of working mothers.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand attacked former vice president Joe Biden over his record on women’s issues in Wednesday night’s debate, bringing up a stance the former Senator from Delaware took in the 1980s in opposition to expanding child care tax credits to high income families.

Advertisement

“At the very beginning, my deceased wife worked,” Biden countered. “My present wife has worked all the way through, raising our children.”

Biden’s first wife and daughter were killed in a car crash in 1972. As he talked about the legislation he supported in the Senate that he argued helped women, he also hit back at Gillibrand, suggesting she was only attacking him to score political points.

“I don’t know what’s happened except that you’re now running for president,” Biden said.

Gillibrand’s campaign posted a copy of the op-ed on Twitter following the debate. In it, Biden argues that low income families shouldn’t be asked to subsidize day care for upper income families who can afford it on their own.

“I do not believe it fair to ask a family of marginal income, choosing to provide the primary care for their children, to subsidize an upper income family’s day care,” Biden wrote.

While he didn’t explicitly criticize working mothers, Biden wrote that the government shouldn’t aid upper income families who chose day care for their children to support their pursuit of “the cancer of materialism.”

“I do not believe that the federal government should be party to a system which encourages couples to place their children in day-care centers in order to acquire material possessions that go far beyond any family basic necessities,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.