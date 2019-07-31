Mario Lopez walks back remarks that it’s ‘dangerous’ for parents to accept kids as transgender

NEW YORK — Mario Lopez apologized Wednesday for telling conservative commentator Candace Owens that it’s ‘‘dangerous’’ and ‘‘alarming’’ for parents to honor the wishes of young children who identify with a gender other than the one assigned at birth.

The longtime ‘‘Extra’’ host, who recently was named a host of ‘‘Access Hollywood,’’ said in a statement released by his publicist that his remarks were ‘‘ignorant and insensitive.’’ Lopez said the backlash has brought on a ‘‘deeper understanding’’ of how ‘‘hurtful’’ his remarks were.