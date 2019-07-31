Protesters target de Blasio during second night of Democratic debate

Booker was forced to pause his opening remarks amid the protests.

During the opening minutes of the debate, as New Jersey Senator Cory Booker was speaking, the protesters shouted “fire Pantaleo,” a reference to the New York City police officer federal officials opted not to charge in the 2014 death of Eric Garner.

Demonstrators targeting New York City mayor Bill de Blasio interrupted the second night of the Democratic debate on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors said earlier this month that they would not bring civil rights charges against Daniel Pantaleo in the chokehold death of Garner.

In the years since the Garner death, Pantaleo has remained on the job but not in the field, and activists have decried his paycheck that included union-negotiated raises.

The New York City police commissioner, who has the final say in whether to fire Pantaleo, has said he would await the verdict of a judge who oversaw a desciplinary hearing in the case before he makes a formal decision on the matter.

“I know the Garner family, they’ve gone through extraordinary pain,” de Blasio said during the debate. “We’re changing fundamentally how we police.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.