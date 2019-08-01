FBI agents raid South Bend Housing Authority offices

The agency, which runs nine low-income housing facilities in South Bend and is financed by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, has been beleaguered by complaints of financial mismanagement for much of the decade.

No one was arrested during the raid, in which evidence collection teams visited the housing authority’s headquarters on Alonzo Watson Drive at about 1 p.m. with a police officer and U.S. government trucks.

FBI agents raided the offices of the Housing Authority of South Bend, Indiana, on Wednesday, the second potential distraction back home for the presidential campaign of the city’s mayor, Pete Buttigieg.

Such concerns prompted Buttigieg to replace all six commissioners on the housing authority’s board in 2015.

Buttigieg, 37, distanced himself from the agency in a statement issued by the mayor’s office, which emphasized that the housing authority is an autonomous entity.

“Earlier today the mayor’s office became aware through local media reports of today’s law enforcement action at the Housing Authority,” Buttigieg’s statement said. “While the Housing Authority is not part of the city administration, the mayor is concerned and will be closely following the situation.”

In June, Buttigieg briefly left the campaign trail after a fatal shooting of a black man in South Bend by a white police officer, which sparked protests in the city of just more than 100,000 people.

Law enforcement officials declined to comment about the nature of the raid Wednesday.

“Department of Justice regulations prohibit us from either confirming or denying the existence of an investigation,” Ryan Holmes, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana, said in an email. “However I can confirm there is federal law enforcement activity going on in the South Bend area.”

Tonya Robinson, the housing authority’s executive director, did not immediately respond to an email request for comment Wednesday. The voice mail at Robinson’s home phone number was full.

Tim Scott, a member of the South Bend Common Council, said he was concerned that housing authority tenants would be displaced by the raid at the agency’s headquarters, which is connected to one of its housing complexes.

“We don’t really have a say on anything that goes on in the housing authority,” Scott said.

Scott, who is supporting Buttigieg’s presidential bid, said he didn’t know if the FBI raid would have reverberations for Buttigieg’s campaign until further details emerged.

In 2013, HUD designated the city’s housing authority as “troubled” after an audit revealed discrepancies in housing applicant records, according to the South Bend Tribune. The housing authority then owed HUD $500,000 in funds earmarked for low-income families that were misused, according to published reports at the time.

The turmoil on the home front followed a spring surge by Buttigieg, a Harvard-educated Rhodes scholar who served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and was deployed to Afghanistan.

From April through June, Buttigieg raised nearly $25 million. But he has been unable to reach his Democratic presidential polling high-water mark of 10% from the end of April. A July 29 Quinnipiac University poll put Buttigieg at 6%, compared to 34% for former Vice President Joe Biden.