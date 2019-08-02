Haley rebukes Trump over tweet about Cummings home invasion

Haley replied directly to a tweet from Trump that exclaimed it was “really bad news!” that Cummings’s home had been the target of a break-in.

Former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley rebuked President Trump on Friday for what appeared to be a mocking tweet about a break-in at the home of Representative Elijah Cummings.

This is so unnecessary. 🙄 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 2, 2019

Cummings said in a statement Friday that he scared off an intruder at his Baltimore home last weekend.

The Maryland Democrat said someone ‘‘attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 27.’’

‘‘I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house,’’ Cummings said. ‘‘I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.’’

Cummings’s House Oversight and Reform Committee has been investigating Trump family members serving in the White House.

The break-in came hours before Trump launched a Twitter tirade against Cummings, calling his majority-black district a ‘‘disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.’’

Prior to Friday’s tweet, Haley was defending Trump’s bashing of Cummings’s district, saying he had “offered to help the people of Baltimore.”

Instead of all of this back and forth about who everyone thinks is racist and whose not, the President just offered to help the people of Baltimore. They should take him up on it. Let’s put the same energy into where it will make a difference. 🇺🇸 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 30, 2019

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.