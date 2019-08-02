Joe Biden is hitting the Cape and Nantucket later this month — but not for the beach

The Biden campaign confirmed the fund-raising events but declined to comment further. Biden is scheduled to return a week later to New England for two days of campaign events in New Hampshire.

The couple will attend fund-raisers in Harwich Port, Provincetown, South Yarmouth, and on Nantucket on Aug. 17 and 18, according to invitations for the events obtained by the Globe.

Former vice president Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will spend two days on Cape Cod and Nantucket later this month raising money for his 2020 presidential campaign.

The Harwich Port event is being hosted by state Representative Claire Cronin on Aug. 17, according to the invitation. At the same time, Jill Biden will attend a fund-raiser in Provincetown hosted by Erik and Ranesh Ramanthan, a partner at Kirkland and Ellis in the law firm’s Boston office.

That night, Biden will head to South Yarmouth for a different event hosted by Sherry and Alan Leventhal, the founder of Beacon Capital Partners, along with real estate developers DeWitt Davenport, Ronald Druker, and others.

On Sunday evening, the pair will attend a fund-raiser on Nantucket hosted by Elizabeth Frawley Bagley, a Democratic fund-raiser who served in the Obama administration and as the ambassador to Portugal in the Clinton administration.

Massachusetts has served as a frequent stopping point for 2020 presidential candidates seeking funds. Even though two Democrats in the field hail from the state — Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Seth Moulton — campaign records show that South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised more money in Massachusetts during the last three-month fund-raising period than any other candidate.

