Joe Biden to stop in Boston next month
Former vice president Joe Biden will make a stop in Boston next month, his presidential campaign announced on Friday.
Biden’s visit is scheduled for Sept. 7, and comes on the heels of a swing through the early primary state of New Hampshire, according to a campaign press release.
Details of the trip have not been announced. Biden is also slated to visit the Cape and Islands later this month for a series of fund-raisers, the Globe reported on Friday.
Biden recently stopped in Boston for an event with Mayor Marty Walsh. The two toured a new park in the Seaport honoring Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombing, in early June. Biden touted his environmental policies during the visit and also stopped at the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial. Biden was also among the Democratic presidential candidates who spoke to striking Stop & Shop workers in April.
