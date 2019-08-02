Trump tweet seems to make light of reports that Baltimore home owned by Cummings was burglarized

President Donald Trump on Friday seemed to make light of new reports that a Baltimore home owned by Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., was burglarized hours before Trump started attacking him on Twitter last weekend.

‘‘Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!’’ Trump tweeted to his more than 62 million followers.

Trump appeared to be responding to news reports, including one broadcast on Fox News in the previous hour, that a property owned by Cummings and his wife in West Baltimore’s Druid Heights neighborhood was burglarized at 3:30 a.m. Saturday.