Elizabeth Warren shares ‘pinky promise’ with girl in viral photo
A little girl attending a recent campaign rally for Senator Elizabeth Warren got a little one-on-one time with the presidential candidate and in a photograph shared on Twitter by the girl’s father, appeared to be making a promise to one another.
There are a number of reasons why I love, admire and will fight for @ewarren, but a picture is worth a thousand words. #TeamWarren #Warren2020 pic.twitter.com/mM8xFx4qq1— Garrick McFadden (@electgarrick) August 2, 2019
Warren, who has said that she regularly does pinky swears with little girls on the campaign trail, retweeted the photo by repeating her refrain about women (and girls) running for president.
“Whenever I meet a little girl, I say: “I’m running for president, because that’s what girls do,’” Warren wrote. “And we pinky promise so they’ll remember.”
Garrick McFadden posted a photo of his daughter meeting Warren after the candidate’s rally in Tempe, Ariz., this week with praise for the Massachusetts Democrat.
“I could never imagine President Trump taking time with my daughter and getting on his knees and inspiring her,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet. “My wife and I were in awe and moved by the Senator’s kindness and generosity of her time with our daughter.”
