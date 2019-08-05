Despite condemnation of hate, Trump has ramped up his use of ‘invasion’ rhetoric in recent months

Up until last October, Trump’s use of the word “invasion” to describe immigration was relatively rare. Since then, he has used variations on the word at least 33 times in speeches, tweets, and interviews, according to an analysis of two databases that track Trump’s public statements. He has called immigration an “invasion” as recently as June, according to the two databases, trumptwitterarchive.com, which tracks Trump’s tweets, and Factba.se , which catalogues nearly every statement, speech, interview, and tweet from President Trump.

Despite publicly condeming racism in the wake of a deadly mass shooting in El Paso Saturday, President Trump has signifcantly ramped up his description of immigration flowing from the southern border as an “invasion” over the last several months, an analysis of his public statements shows.

The Wall is under construction and moving along quickly, despite all of the Radical Liberal Democrat lawsuits. What are they thinking as our Country is invaded by so many people (illegals) and things (Drugs) that we do not want. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

His statements typically target people from Mexico and Central America, and often come as he advocates for his immigration policies, such as in this January 2019 tweet:

Humanitarian Crisis at our Southern Border. I just got back and it is a far worse situation than almost anyone would understand, an invasion! I have been there numerous times - The Democrats, Cryin’ Chuck and Nancy don’t know how bad and dangerous it is for our ENTIRE COUNTRY.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2019

Trump’s at times vivid descriptions of immigrants leading an invasion of the United States are taking on renewed scrutiny after a weekend mass shooter in El Paso killed 22 people and wounded dozens more. The 21-year-old alleged shooter is believed to be behind an online posting that described the attack as a response to a “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

Authorities are treating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism.

In remarks from the White House, Trump on Monday condemned “racist hate” and said the ideologies of “racism, bigotry and white supremacy” must be defeated. But critics say he has contradicted those sentiments with public statements that cast immigrants as dangerous invaders.

More troops being sent to the Southern Border to stop the attempted Invasion of Illegals, through large Caravans, into our Country. We have stopped the previous Caravans, and we will stop these also. With a Wall it would be soooo much easier and less expensive. Being Built! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

During rallies prior to the 2018 midterm elections, Trump likened the US presence of international street gang MS-13 to being attacked by foreign invaders.

“We are getting them out of this country by the thousands, if you can believe it. But, you know, it’s like liberating, like a war, like there’s a foreign invasion,” Trump said in an October 2018 rally.

“And they occupy your country. And then you get them out through whatever. And they call it liberation,” Trump said. “And these towns are being liberated. And the people are clapping. They’re looking — I’m telling you, it’s like — like watching World War II movies. It’s like watching documentaries on World War I and World War II.”

As the election drew closer, Trump was describing all illegal immigration as an “invasion.” Just days before the 2018 midterm election, Trump delivered remarks on immigration policy from the White House, warning of migrants “marching” toward the United States.

“At this very moment, large, well-organized caravans of migrants are marching toward our southern border. Some people call it an invasion, it’s like an invasion. They’ve violently overrun the Mexican border,” Trump said. “These are tough people in many cases.”

In the wake of the El Paso shooting, Representative Jim McGovern is among those who have said Trump’s rhetoric was inspiring violence.

“Words matter. The domestic terror attack in El Paso was targeted at Hispanic Americans & inspired by the racism and white supremacy of the president. Let’s tell the truth. One of the biggest national security threats in our country is the current resident of the White House,” McGovern said.

Trump has at times acknowledged that he’s aware of pushback on his rhetoric when he prefaces his statements by noting that his critics don’t like when he uses the term “invasion.”

“You know, we have a country that is under siege,” Trump said in a January meeting on border security. “You know a lot of people don’t like the word ‘invasion.’ We have a country that’s being invaded by criminals and by drugs, and we’re going to stop it.”

The White House did not imediately respond to a request for comment.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.