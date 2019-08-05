Obama calls on Americans to reject language that ‘normalizes racist sentiments’

Obama didn’t mention Trump by name, but in the wake of Saturday’s shooting — in which the 21-year-old alleged shooter said he was carrying out his attack in response to a “Hispanic invasion” of the US — Trump critics have condemned his often-demonizing language toward migrants attempting to enter the United States. A Globe analysis found Trump’s use of the word “invasion” to describe immigrants has increased over the last several months.

In a rare statement issued via Twitter on Monday afternoon, former President Obama called on Americans reject language that “normalizes racist sentiments” in response to the shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday that left at least 22 dead.

“We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments; leaders who demonize those who don’t look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people,” Obama said in the statement.

Trump on Monday condemned “racism, bigotry, and white supremacy” in remarks from the White House.

Obama also said that he and his wife grieved with the families of those killed in an early Sunday shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Connor Betts, the 24-year-old gunman in the Ohio shooting, killed nine people, including his sister, in the bustling Oregon District. (While the gunman was white and six of the nine killed were black, police said the speed of the rampage made any discrimination in the shooting seem unlikely.)

“No other nation on Earth comes close to experiencing the frequency of mass shootings that we see in the United States,” Obama wrote.

The former president also reiterated calls he has made in the wake of past mass shootings, urging Americans to demand their elected officials enact gun control reforms.

“We are not helpless here. And until all of us stand up and insist on holding public officials accountable for changing our gun laws, these tragedies will keep happening,” he said.

Obama made a failed push to implement a series of gun control reforms, including an assault-weapons ban, in the wake of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, which killed 20 first-graders and six adults.

Obama also argued that violent white supremacists were using the same tactics as “ISIS and other foreign terrorist organizations” to radicalize followers on the Internet. He called on law enforcement to work with online platforms to curb such online communities.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.