President Trump confuses location of Ohio mass shooting in White House address

Trump was concluding his remarks about a pair of deadly mass shootings over the weekend when he made the misstatement. It was unclear whether his prepared statement included the mistake.

President Trump confused the location of the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, in remarks from the White House on Monday, calling on the nation to “God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo.”

Democratic Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio, a 2020 presidential candidate, expressed anger in a pair of tweets immediately following the speech.

Toledo. Fck me. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) August 5, 2019

Dayton.



9 lives lost.



27 people wounded.



A community reeling in pain, anguish and anger.



I see you. — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) August 5, 2019

The attack in El Paso on Saturday that killed 20 people was followed less than a day later by another shooting that claimed nine lives in a nightlife district of Dayton. Together the two assaults wounded more than 50 people, some of them critically.

Trump was not the only high profile political figure to make a mistake in the location of the shootings in the wake of the tragedies.

At a fund-raiser Sunday, former vice president Joe Biden reportedly referred to the shootings as “tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before,” but later corrected himself.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.