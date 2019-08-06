N.H. Democrats say they want a candidate who favors Medicare for All, Suffolk/Globe poll finds

Health care has emerged as a dominant issue in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. Twenty-nine percent of respondents chose health care as the most important issue in the 2020 presidential race, compared to climate change (15 percent), the economy (12 percent), and income inequality (10 percent), the poll found.

Fifty-six percent of respondents said Democrats should nominate someone who supports Medicare for All, and 60 percent said they personally supported the policy (compared to percent to 22 percent who said they were opposed to the idea).

More than half of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters say it is very important that their party nominate a candidate who supports Medicare for All, according to a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll released on Tuesday.

Health care was also a hot topic during the two rounds of Democratic debates, and policies to address its rising costs have split the field of 2020 Democratic hopefuls.

Those in the moderate wing of the party have proposed changes to Obamacare to achieve universal coverage, most notably a public option that would allow all Americans the chance to buy into a government-run insurance plan. Former vice president Joe Biden, who led the Globe poll in NH, supports this measure.

The more liberal members of the field have said they want to see the private insurance markets scrapped in favor a health care system funded by the government. Sanders and Warren back this plan instead.

But overall, Granite State Democrats said they are more focused on ousting President Trump than advancing specific policies. Fifty-eight percent said it was more important for Democrats to nominate a candidate who can defeat the Republican incumbent than to nominate one who reflects their values. Just 36 percent said a candidate who reflects “my priorities and values” was more important.

The Suffolk/Globe poll of 500 likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters was conducted Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, and had a margin of error of 4.4 percent.