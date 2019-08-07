Biden, in Iowa speech, plans to say Trump has ‘fanned the flames of white supremacy’

Former vice president Joe Biden plans Wednesday to accuse President Donald Trump of having ‘‘fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation’’ in a blistering speech set to be delivered in Iowa as Trump visits two cities mourning horrific mass shootings.

According to excerpts of Biden’s planned remarks released by his presidential campaign, he will highlight Saturday’s shooting in El Paso by a gunman who allegedly posted an essay with language that closely mirrors Trump’s rhetoric, as well as the language of the white nationalist movement, including a warning about the ‘‘Hispanic invasion of Texas.’’

‘‘How far is it from Trump’s saying this ‘is an invasion’ to the shooter in El Paso declaring his attack is a response to ‘the Hispanic invasion of Texas?’ Not far at all,’’ Biden plans to say in the speech. He will also refer to the deadly clash between white supremacists and protesters in Charlottesville and the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to the excerpts.