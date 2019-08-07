Joaquin Castro defends decision to tweet names of Trump donors in San Antonio

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas, brother of Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, defended his decision to tweet a list of people in his hometown of San Antonio who gave the maximum donation to President Donald Trump.

Castro said Wednesday he wasn’t trying to incite violence by sharing the list of publicly available information in the wake of a shooting that targeted Hispanic people in El Paso, Texas. The tweet, from his campaign account, said the “contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.’”