Beto O’Rourke arrives in Mexico for funeral of El Paso shooting victim

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has crossed the border into Mexico for the funeral of one of the 22 people killed in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

The former El Paso congressman said Thursday he came to the border city of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, ‘‘to remind the world that we are a binational community.’’

O’Rourke says the family that invited him to the funeral asked that he not identify the victim.