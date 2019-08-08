Shedding staff? Missing debates? Forgoing events? Here’s the latest on Seth Moulton’s campaign

■ On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported Moulton was laying off half his staff, suggesting this was the beginning of the demise of his campaign. Moulton spokesman Matt Corridoni told the Globe there was some restructuring early last month that has led to a reduction of staff, but it’s not half of the team.

But the Salem Democrat has yet to crack the debate stage — or even the second tier of candidates in the party’s 24-person field. Here’s a brief look at what’s going on with his presidential campaign:

Among those who have left the campaign is Adnan Mohamed, Moulton’s deputy national political director, who is now working for former representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas.

Moulton’s most recent campaign finance report, which covered April to June, showed about 25 people on staff. Moulton’s campaign says it still has staff in states that come early on the nominating calendar, including New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada.

■ Earlier this week, a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll of likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters showed not a single person of 500 surveyed said they would vote for him. (Two respondents said Moulton was their second choice.)

■ Moulton told the Lynn Item he has no plans to withdraw from the presidential race. He said that rumors he will drop out before Labor Day were false.

■ Moulton will skip a major Iowa Democratic dinner this weekend to attend a reunion of his Marine buddies. He will campaign in Iowa and Minnesota next week, said Corridoni.

■ After not qualifying for the first two rounds of debate, Moulton isn’t expected to make the stage in September, either. He’ll have more company on the sidelines though: The Democratic National Committee has raised the threshold for participation to 130,000 unique donors and at least 2 percent support in four sanctioned polls.

Still, Moulton is unique in that he has had zero support in every qualifying poll for the debates since he entered the race in April.

