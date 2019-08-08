Trump says he’s considering commutation for Blagojevich

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s ‘‘very strongly’’ considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year prison term for multiple federal corruption convictions.

Trump suggested more than a year ago that he was considering a commutation for Blagojevich, who then filed paperwork requesting one.

The Republican president told reporters Wednesday night while returning to Washington that he thought Blagojevich, a Democrat, had been treated ‘‘unbelievably unfairly.’’