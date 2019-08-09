scorecardresearch

Elizabeth Warren stops at a lemonade stand while campaigning in Iowa

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Correspondent,August 9, 2019, an hour ago
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren took a break from the campaign trail in Iowa Thursday to stop at a lemonade stand.

In a photo posted to Twitter, the senator from Massachusetts is seen holding the beverage and speaking with two girls who appear to be running the joint, with her campaign bus parked nearby.

“Stopped for a quick drink at a lemonade stand in Harlan, Iowa. When life gives you lemons, make big structural change!” the tweet said.

Warren kicked off a four-day bus tour through the state Wednesday.

