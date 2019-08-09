Elizabeth Warren stops at a lemonade stand while campaigning in Iowa

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren took a break from the campaign trail in Iowa Thursday to stop at a lemonade stand.

In a photo posted to Twitter, the senator from Massachusetts is seen holding the beverage and speaking with two girls who appear to be running the joint, with her campaign bus parked nearby.

“Stopped for a quick drink at a lemonade stand in Harlan, Iowa. When life gives you lemons, make big structural change!” the tweet said.