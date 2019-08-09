scorecardresearch

GOP, Democrats team up against possible US foreign aid cuts

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer,August 9, 2019, 3 minutes ago
Acting White House Chief of Staff and Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney, pictured in June. His office has instructed the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development to freeze around $4 billion in unspent money in their budgets. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican and Democrats in Congress are teaming up against what appears to be a Trump administration plan to cut the foreign aid budget.

The administration hasn’t announced whether it plans to seek the cut. But the Office of Management and Budget instructed the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development to freeze around $4 billion in unspent money in their budgets. That would be a likely first step toward making the cuts.

Senior members of both parties sent a letter Friday to the OMB in a bid to head off reductions.

Their letter says that Congress appropriates the funds under the Constitution and the money is ‘‘essential’’ to U.S. global leadership and security.

The letter was signed by the top members of the House and Senate Foreign Affairs committees.