New Hampshire governor vetoes 3 gun control bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed three gun control bills, saying New Hampshire is one of the safest states in the nation and has a long and proud ‘‘tradition of responsible firearm stewardship.’’

The bills passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature included background checks for commercial firearms sales, imposing a waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm, and prohibiting firearms on school property.

The vetoes were expected; Sununu had said he wasn’t looking to make any changes to existing gun laws.