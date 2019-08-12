President Trump changes Endangered Species Act protections

The changes end blanket protections for animals newly deemed threatened and allow federal authorities for the first time to take into account the economic cost of protecting a particular species.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has finalized changes to enforcement of the landmark Endangered Species Act, a move it says will improve transparency and effectiveness but critics say will drive more creatures to extinction.

Conservation groups say the changes disregard the impacts from climate change, one of the largest threats to habitation.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service official Margaret Everson said the changes ‘‘provide the maximum degree of regulatory certainty’’ while protecting species.

The Endangered Species Act is credited with helping save the bald eagle, California condor and scores of other animals and plants from extinction since President Richard Nixon signed it into law in 1973.

At least 10 attorneys general joined conservation groups in protesting an early draft of the changes, saying they put more wildlife at greater risk of extinction.