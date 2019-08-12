Presidential candidates are flooding New Hampshire this week. Here’s a look

Sanders has a two-day swing through New Hampshire beginning Monday, where he is holding two town halls on Monday in Wolfboro and North Conway, followed by events Tuesday in Berlin and Littleton.

After a weekend in which much of the 2020 Democratic primary field could be found at the Iowa State Fair, many of the candidates are now heading east. Here’s a look at the candidates who have New Hampshire events this week, including President Trump.

Seth Moulton

Moulton is in New Hampshire Monday for an event at the Salem Chamber of Commerce Round Table in Windham.

Elizabeth Warren

Warren will hold a town hall in Franconia on Wednesday, according to her campaign, before a house party in Wolfboro.

Donald Trump

Trump will hold a rally at SNHU Arena in Manchester Thursday, returning to the same arena where he held a rally the night before the 2016 presidential election.

Jonn Delaney

Delaney will host a meet and greet in Newmarket on Friday and is scheduled to appear in Londonderry, Dunbarton, Concord, Weare, and Lebanon on Saturday.

Steve Bullock

Bullock will appear at two events in New Hampshire this weekend: He’ll be in in Rochester Friday and Concord on Saturday.

Andrew Yang

Yang’s upcoming New Hampshire swing kicks off on Friday in Concord, and he’ll criss-cross the Granite State for several events through Sunday.

