Ayanna Pressley tells Trevor Noah that Congress could save lives by passing gun control bills ‘tomorrow’

Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley appeared on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Monday night to talk about President Trump, racism, gun control, and the state of Congress.

She referenced her eight years on the Boston City Council and highlighted her work on trauma, violence prevention, and immigration in her interview on the program.

The congresswoman described gun violence as a “public health epidemic” that affects all Americans, and she outlined the “intersectionality of violence” between mass shootings and community-based violence.