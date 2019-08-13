Trump approval rating in N.H. is stable, but underwater, poll finds
As President Trump prepares to travel back to New Hampshire this week, a poll of the state’s residents released on Tuesday has good news and bad news for him.
The good news: despite sustained negative news stories from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report to criticisms that he is a white supremecist to a jittery Wall Street, his approval rating hasn’t been hurt compared to where he stood a year ago. The bad news: while stable, his approval rating in the swing state isn’t great.
The University of New Hampshire survey found Trump with a 42 percent approval rating, with 53 percent who disapprove of him and 5 percent who said they were unsure. The pollster noted that while this represents a dip of 5 points in net approval from the spring, it is statistically unchanged from a year ago.
“Trump supporters and detractors have made up their minds about Trump,” said Andrew Smith, director of the UNH Survey Center.
Unsurprisingly, approval of the president largely breaks down along party lines. Among Republicans, his approval rating was 82 percent, and among Democrats, it was 5 percent. Possibly the most interesting part of the poll was Trump’s drop among independents, which make up over 40 percent of the state’s registered voters. Among this group Trump’s approval rating dropped from 55 percent last August to 40 percent in this latest survey.
This could serve as a warning sign for the Trump campaign, which has said it hopes to make New Hampshire among the states it flips from blue to red in 2020. The Granite State had the second-closest margin of victory in the 2016 presidential election, behind only Trump’s slim win in Michigan. That said, New Hampshire trended more Democratic in the 2018 midterm elections.
The poll of 502 randomly selected adults was conducted from July 29th to August 8th over landlines and cell phones. The poll’s margin of error was +/- 4 percent.
