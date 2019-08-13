Trump approval rating in N.H. is stable, but underwater, poll finds

As President Trump prepares to travel back to New Hampshire this week, a poll of the state’s residents released on Tuesday has good news and bad news for him.

The good news: despite sustained negative news stories from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report to criticisms that he is a white supremecist to a jittery Wall Street, his approval rating hasn’t been hurt compared to where he stood a year ago. The bad news: while stable, his approval rating in the swing state isn’t great.

The University of New Hampshire survey found Trump with a 42 percent approval rating, with 53 percent who disapprove of him and 5 percent who said they were unsure. The pollster noted that while this represents a dip of 5 points in net approval from the spring, it is statistically unchanged from a year ago.